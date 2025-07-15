2025: APGA Dismisses LP’s 2m Votes Promise To Moghalu

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State has dismissed as empty rhetoric the promise by members of the Labour Party and the Obidient movement to deliver over two million votes to their gubernatorial candidate, Chief George Moghalu, in the upcoming November 8 governorship election.

Recall that during the flag-off of Chief Moghalu’s campaign in Onitsha, the Labour Party and Obidient Family had boasted that they would secure more than two million votes in his favour.

Reacting to the claim, the Coordinator of the APGA Media Warriors, Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe, described the statement as laughable and baseless. He argued that former governor Peter Obi, the de facto leader of the Obidient movement, had failed to deliver his preferred candidates in the last two gubernatorial elections in the state.

“Anambra people are wiser and cannot be hoodwinked by Peter Obi into making a regrettable mistake on November 8, 2025,” Obigwe said.

He recalled that in 2017, Obi backed Oseloka Obaze against then-incumbent Governor Willie Obiano but suffered a resounding defeat.

“In that election, APGA secured a 21-over-21 victory for Governor Obiano, even winning in Obi’s Anaocha Local Government Area,” he stated.

Obigwe further pointed to the 2021 gubernatorial election, in which Obi supported Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but was again unsuccessful.

“When Prof. Charles Soludo ran for governor in 2021, Peter Obi campaigned vigorously for Ozigbo across Anambra State, yet APGA emerged victorious in 19 local government areas. Again, Obi lost in his own Anaocha LGA,” he noted.

According to Obigwe, the upcoming election will be no different.

“Peter Obi cannot perform any magic that will hand George Moghalu a victory on November 8,” he declared.

He stressed that Governor Soludo’s track record and achievements in office remain his strongest campaign assets.

“What Governor Soludo has, which gives him a big advantage over his opponents, is his performance in office and proven pedigree,” Obigwe added.