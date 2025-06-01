2025: APGA Accuses APC’s Ukachukwu Of Name-Dropping Tinubu

Share

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has strongly condemned the claim made by Nicholas Ukachukwu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Anambra State, alleging that President Bola Tinubu personally mandated him to bring the state into the “center of governance.”

APGA described Ukachukwu’s statement as a “white lie” and blatant name-dropping, intended to deceive the public and score cheap political points ahead of the November 8, 2025, gubernatorial election in Anambra.

Ukachukwu had reportedly made the claim on Thursday while addressing supporters at the Chinua Achebe Airport in Umuleri, asserting that President Tinubu had directed him to align Anambra State with the federal government, while also dismissing any alliance between the President and incumbent Governor Charles Soludo.

Reacting swiftly, the Coordinator of the APGA Media Warriors, Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe, said Ukachukwu’s assertions were not only false but also laughable, noting that only official presidential spokespersons — such as Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Media to the President — are authorized to speak on behalf of President Tinubu.

“Nicholas Ukachukwu is not the spokesperson of President Tinubu. He is in no position to relay any presidential message to Nigerians,” Obigwe stated.

He mocked Ukachukwu’s ambitions, accusing him of attempting to usurp the roles of established media aides like Bayo Onanuga and Daniel Bwala.

Obigwe further ridiculed Ukachukwu’s political capacity, pointing to his loss during the 2023 Anambra South senatorial race against Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, where he allegedly failed to win in six of the seven local government areas, only clinching Osumenyi — his hometown — under controversial circumstances.

“Ukachukwu was soundly defeated by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, even after manipulating results in his hometown. If he couldn’t win his senatorial zone, how can he possibly deliver the entire state to APC?” Obigwe asked.

He warned that any attempt by Ukachukwu to manipulate the upcoming election would be met with fierce resistance from Anambra voters.

“Anambra people will resist any rigging attempt with the last drop of their blood. Governor Soludo will win by a wide margin.”

Obigwe also reaffirmed that Governor Soludo already enjoys a robust relationship with the federal government, referencing President Tinubu’s last visit to Anambra where all the governor’s requests were reportedly approved.

“With Governor Soludo, Anambra is already connected to the center. President Tinubu himself has acknowledged that Anambra is rising under Soludo’s leadership.”

Reiterating confidence in Soludo’s re-election bid, Obigwe declared:

“As far as the November 8 governorship election is concerned, there is no vacancy in Anambra. It is Soludo till March 17, 2030 — or nothing.”

