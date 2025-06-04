2025: APC Stalwarts Rally Anambra Residents

Share

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on the people of Anambra State to align politically with the ruling party at the federal level, as the countdown to the November 8, 2025, governorship election begins.

The party made its position known during a thanksgiving service organized by its gubernatorial candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, held at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha.

Prince Ukachukwu, popularly known as Ikukuoma Ndigbo, alongside his running mate, Senator Uche Ekwunife, hosted the thanksgiving to express gratitude to God for divine grace and guidance in their political journey. The event attracted party stalwarts, political supporters, clergy, and well-wishers.

Delivering a sermon during the service, the Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, Most Reverend Dr. Valerian Maduka Okeke, offered spiritual blessings to Ukachukwu and his team, acknowledging his spiritual disposition and Christian values.

Speaking after the event, APC Anambra State Chairman, Chief Sir Basil Ejidike, expressed confidence in the party’s prospects in the upcoming election.

“Today’s turnout at the Basilica is a testament to the growing support for our candidate. Anambra is ready for a new direction. The ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has done its best, but it is no longer enough. The people are ready to connect with the center for real progress and sustainable development,” Ejidike said.

He emphasized that the APC was poised to reclaim Anambra by leveraging its national presence and political machinery. Ejidike also dismissed speculations that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu endorsed the incumbent Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, during his recent visit to the state.

“That claim is false. President Tinubu was very clear during his visit—he insisted on APC insignia only. He even told Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, ‘Go and get me Anambra. You have my full support.’ Tinubu is a loyal party man, and for him, the party’s decision is supreme,” Ejidike stated.

Also speaking, Engineer John Bosco Onunkwo, former APC gubernatorial aspirant and Chairman of the party’s Peace and Reconciliation Committee, reiterated his full support for the Ukachukwu/Ekwunife ticket.

“Though I lost in the primaries, I stand firmly with our candidate because this is about party loyalty and the future of Anambra. The Ukachukwu-Ekwunife team is a formidable grassroots alliance. They understand the needs of our people and have the experience to deliver good governance,” Onunkwo said.

He also highlighted the progress made in party unity efforts, disclosing that the reconciliation process has achieved a 93% success rate, bringing key stakeholders back into the fold.

Senator Uche Ekwunife, a seasoned lawmaker and former House of Representatives member, is widely seen as a political heavyweight whose inclusion on the ticket has further solidified the party’s chances in the state.

With the APC determined to unseat the incumbent APGA administration, the party has intensified mobilization efforts across the 21 local government areas in the state, appealing to Anambra residents to join what they described as a movement for positive change.

The 2025 Anambra gubernatorial election is scheduled for November 8, and political activities in the state are already gaining momentum as parties prepare for a fierce contest.

