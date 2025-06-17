2025: APC Guber Aspirants Back Ukachukwu 

Share

Gubernatorial aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State have declared their support for the party’s candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

In a major boost to the party’s unity efforts, aggrieved members who had left the APC following the controversial 2022 primary election are also returning in large numbers.

Speaking shortly after the APC stakeholders meeting for Anambra Central Senatorial District, Chairman of the APC Reconciliation Committee in the state, Chief John-Bosco Onunkwo, said the wave of reconciliation is the result of weeks of intense consultations and engagement by the 18-member committee.

“I can tell you authoritatively that all our aspirants are returning to the fold and have resolved to collapse their structures into Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu’s campaign organization,” he said.

“Some members who left the party after the 2022 primaries have also rejoined, thanks to our direct consultations with them.”

Onunkwo explained that the National Leadership of the APC mandated the reconciliation committee to reach out to aggrieved members, both individually and in groups, adding that the efforts have been largely successful.

“We’ve engaged them constructively, and the results are clear. While there may be one or two individuals who have moved to other parties or become candidates elsewhere, the overwhelming majority are back, and their structures have now merged under a unified campaign.”

He expressed optimism that the APC is poised for a decisive victory at the polls.

“I must tell you, this is going to be a clean sweep in the November 8 election. It’s going to be a landslide victory for our party.”

Commenting on the turnout at the stakeholders meeting, he said, “This is just a delegation. If you were to gather the entire Anambra Central zone, no conference center in the state would be able to contain the crowd.”

