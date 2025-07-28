2025: Anglican Priest Denies Endorsing Soludo

The Anglican Priest and Convener of God in Action Adoration Ministry Rev Canon Lumen Kristy Eboh has dismissed reports that he has endorsed Gov Charles Soludo for a second term in office contending that he sees Victory coming the way of Sir Paul Chukwuma and Uzu Okagbue of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Eboh during a night vigil lamented that Gov Charles Soludo administration has deepened the woes of Anambra people on account of losing focus on the needs of the masses.

He however expressed confidence in the candidacy of Sir Paul Chukwuma and Uzu Okagbue which he said are coming with the fear of God and are going to govern Anambra State with the fear of God and cause the State to shine like a thousand stars.

The YPP running mate Uzu Ukagbue in his response maintained that Sir Paul Chukwuma is prepared for governance and that he would govern Anambra State with humility, purpose, and milk of human kindness, which contrasts with the present situation in Anambra State.

Okagbue also assured the congregation that instead of overtaxing petty business owners as the current administration does; Sir Paul Chukwuma’s led government will create more businesses and strengthen existing Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs across Anambra State, to the jubilation of the congregation.

He also assured that insecurity under the incoming administration in Anambra State will be a thing of the past, as opposed to the current experience, where hardly anyone is unaware of a victim of the ongoing insecurity in the state.

Earlier in 2025, there were reports that Canon Lumen Kristy Eboh endorsed the Anambra governor, Prof. Soludo. However, on Friday, the Priest boldly and emphatically stressed that there will be a change of government in November and that the YPP is poised to take over from Soludo.