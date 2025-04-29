2025: Anambra PDP Sets Up 6-Man Strategy C’ttee For Campaigns

Share

Ahead of the November 8 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a six-man strategy committee for mobilization and campaign coordination.

The committee has been tasked with harmonizing the party structure and mobilizing members at all levels, with the aim of securing victory in the upcoming election.

According to a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Obumneme Nnoli, the State Chairman, Comrade Chidi Chidebe, FICMC, on behalf of the State Executive Committee, approved the formation of the high-level joint committee, comprising members of the Elders Committee and the State Executive Committee.

“This strategic move forms part of the party’s proactive preparations for the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State,” the statement read.

“The resolution to set up the committee was reached at the Elders Committee meeting held on Sunday, April 27, 2025. It reflects the party’s commitment to deepening stakeholder engagement, enhancing grassroots mobilization, and ensuring well-coordinated consultations ahead of the campaign season.”

The committee is chaired by Chief Clems Ezika, SAN, a distinguished legal practitioner and respected party elder, whose leadership is expected to provide clarity and direction to the committee’s efforts.

Other members of the committee include Mrs. Chinwe Onuora, Ebere Onunkwo, Francis Udeoba, Ebere Nwankwo, and Chigozie Igwe, who will serve as Secretary.

Nnoli further explained the committee’s terms of reference: to identify immediate, grassroots-focused programs and engagement activities, to develop a detailed and implementable budget for the proposed programs and to recommend appropriate dates and timelines for implementation.

The committee is expected to submit its comprehensive report on or before May 14, 2025.

“The PDP in Anambra State remains unwavering in its commitment to strategic leadership, inclusive governance, and a people-oriented campaign. The establishment of this committee marks a significant step toward consolidating the party’s preparedness and responsiveness to the aspirations of the Anambra people,” he stated.

