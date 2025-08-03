2025: Anambra Not For Street Urchins, Says Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has declared that the governorship of the state is not meant for “street urchins,” insisting it would be a disservice for a land known for its legacy of excellence to be governed by individuals lacking in academic integrity or leadership pedigree.

Speaking at an endorsement rally by stakeholders from Anambra South Senatorial District in Ekwulobia, Soludo cautioned fellow candidates, particularly those from the South, against using their ambition as a smokescreen to destabilize the relative peace currently enjoyed in the state.

He described some of his opponents as “non-starters” who are only contesting to see their names appear on the ballot, rather than offer any meaningful leadership alternative.

“This is a state that produced the likes of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Akwueke Nwafor Orizu, Odumegwu Ojukwu, Chinua Achebe, and a host of other academic and intellectual giants. Anambra will not be dragged back by touts with no credible qualifications. We have moved past that shameful era,” the governor said.

He added that some aspirants parading themselves for the state’s top job are unable to present credible secondary school certificates and allegedly had their SSCE and GCE exams written by proxies.

“People with questionable credentials cannot govern this state. Ndi Anambra are wise and will not be fooled. Anambra deserves and will continue to demand quality leadership,” Soludo said.

The governor emphasized that the general consensus among citizens is that his administration, which he described as “Solution Government,” should continue its trajectory of transformation and good governance. He also reiterated the importance of respecting the zoning formula that has brought stability to the state’s politics.

According to Soludo, after his expected eight-year tenure, the governorship should rotate to Anambra Central Senatorial District. He warned that anyone from Anambra South seeking to contest in 2025 was attempting to upend this zoning arrangement.

He particularly criticized those who claim they would serve only one term if elected, describing such promises as deceitful and unconstitutional.

“Anyone who says they will do one term despite the constitutional provision of eight years is either being dishonest or mentally unfit. That person should be taken to a psychiatric home for proper evaluation,” Soludo declared.