2025 Anambra: Choice Of APC Running Mate Unsettles Party

A brewing dispute has emerged within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State over the selection of a running mate for gubernatorial candidate Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu.

Longtime party stalwarts are voicing concerns that the choice may bypass the cadre of founding members who trace their roots to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

Ukachukwu, who formally joined the APC three months ago after defecting from another party, is reported to be considering a former National Assembly member—formerly of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)—for the deputy governor slot. This prospective pick has unsettled the APC’s traditional base in Anambra, many of whom feel sidelined in the candidate-selection process.

In a letter addressed to Prince Ukachukwu and signed by Ike Ekwemsi, spokesman for a group of legacy ACN members, the founding members appeal for “recognition and reward” through strategic appointments. “As founding members, we have endured political turbulence and remained steadfast through the years, often without recognition or reward,” the letter states.

It urges the party to choose its deputy governorship candidate from among the “committed foundational members” of the ACN, stressing that such a decision would “restore confidence” and facilitate the reconciliation of disgruntled members.

Ekwemsi highlights the practical benefits of selecting a deputy from within the ACN camp, noting that the appointee would be “well-positioned to reach out to aggrieved members who left the party,” thereby strengthening grassroots unity.

“Through this, up to eighty percent of our grassroots members—many of whom trace their roots to the old ACN—would feel a renewed sense of belonging and access to governance,” the letter adds.

Meanwhile, sources close to the Ukachukwu campaign organization maintain that the former PDP lawmaker under consideration brings significant legislative experience and cross-party appeal—qualities deemed essential for balancing the ticket in a state known for its complex political landscape.

As the APC in Anambra State navigates these internal dynamics, the reconciliation committee faces mounting pressure to broker a solution that both rewards loyalists and enhances the ticket’s electoral prospects.

Party insiders suggest that a final decision on the running mate could be announced within the next fortnight, ahead of the party’s formal submission of candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

