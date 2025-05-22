2025: Anambra APGA Faults APC Candidacy

Share

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State has criticized the emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, asserting that many APC members remain unhappy with how he secured the party’s ticket.

In a statement, the National Coordinator of APGA Media Warriors, Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe, said that both party members and other aspirants continue to challenge Ukachukwu’s candidacy.

“When you consider how he emerged as the APC governorship candidate and the allegations from those who contested the party ticket against him, you will agree that he is a fake evangelist,” Obigwe said.

He referred to Obiora Okonkwo, who withdrew from the APC primary, stating that his ambition was not worth spilling the blood of his supporters—an indirect warning that the winner of the primary was prepared to go to any length to secure the position.

“Beyond what Obiora Okonkwo said, many APC members still find it difficult to accept the charade that produced Nicholas Ukachukwu as their candidate for the November 8 governorship election,” Obigwe added.

He also questioned Ukachukwu’s status as an evangelist, arguing that merely moving from church to church does not make one a genuine pastor.

“A true evangelist or pastor cannot be linked to such despicable stories and actions,” he said.

“Ukachukwu’s strategy of going from one church to another for thanksgiving services in Anambra was designed to give APC national leadership and the federal government the false impression that the APC has a strong presence in Anambra, thereby securing support to rig the November 8 election.”

Obigwe noted that Ukachukwu is fully aware that winning votes for APC in Anambra is as difficult as a camel passing through the eye of a needle. He described Ukachukwu’s church visits as a ploy to create a false perception of APC acceptance in the state.

Share