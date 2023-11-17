2025; Anambra APGA/APC Draw Battle Lines 

…As Chieftains Trade Words.

Almost two years to the conduct of the gubernatorial election in Anambra State, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have drawn battle lines over control of the political structure in the area.

State Chairman of the APC, Chief Basil Ejidike had in a statement boasted that his party would send the ruling APGA to the dustbin of history, adding that his party would take over the seat at the government house Awka.

Ejidike was quoted as saying that APGA has lost its hold on Anambra political structure dismissing the claims by APGA that the regime of Gov Charles Soludo has performed creditably to be reelected come 2025 poll.

Deepening the already charged situation is the defection of Sen Ifeanyi Ubah from the Young Progressives Party YPP to APC in a suspected bid to contest for the governorship seat of the state which is unsettling the political landscape.

While the APC is celebrating its latest catch of having a serving Senator from Anambra state, APGA as a party has described the outburst of Ejidike as a display of touting and an attempt to return the state to those days of Egyptian captivity.

According to the state Chairman of APGA, Bar Ifeatu Obiokoye in a statement; ‘I address the new mob of APC gangsters in Anambra State, led by the incandescent Basils and Patricks .a nascent generation who would rather rule as kings in hell than serve in heaven, a stigmatized generation of political opportunists”

“We, fortunately, have found a new era, under Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, who in less than two years in office, has re-written the trajectory, the hitherto prevailing “politics of touts and the attendant mockery of negatived political culture”

Rather than building on a new vision and symbolism of a secured liveable and prosperous Homeland some fifth columnists have chosen to go to town with a propagandist intention of creating a false impression about the workings of the APGA government in the state”

“Governor Soludo has not only shown the light but is certainly leading the way, with admirable candour, vision and transformative sense of purpose”

” Never again shall Anambra State fall into the hands of “a gang of high-way political jobbers,” he said.

But the Publicity Secretary of APC Mr Okelo Madukife described the APGA position as a show of desperation adding that the party would surely be unstoppable in the coming election.

“Our dynamic chapter of the Great All Progressives Congress (APC) is not yet focused on Anambra 2025 governorship elections but would be unstoppable when we do”

“The only party, unfortunately, focusing on 2025 elections in Anambra State is All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), which has every reason to worry about statements of projection from individual stakeholders in the political process, triggering panic reactions in different directions”

“APGA, drawing from the resources of the State, has been mounting mobilisation campaigns for an incumbent that is betraying his own 2021 election promises, using a factionaliszed support group which went as far as brazenly organizing a rally under the connivance of Gov. Chukwuma Soludo”

“The illegality of these steps lies in the fact that the ban on political activity has not been lifted by the instrument of election notice”

But beyond that, it is clear that the ruling party is unsure how to regain power ” he said.

However, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APGA for the South East, Mr Ojukwu Obakasi warned the APC that the boast of the APC is laughable, adding that there is no member of the APC credible enough to unseat Gov Soludo.

“We know the party APC and we are aware of their style of not conducting credible primary elections and this is because there is no credible person that can stand up to our governor”

“Be that as it may, we are watching and we do not expect anything less from the party here in Anambra state and even the report that Sen Ifeanyi Ubah joined the party to contest for the governorship election is a smoke screen because the party would not nominate him as a candidate due to the deep-seated internal crisis of leadership and fractionalization in the party ” he noted.