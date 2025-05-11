2025 AMVCA: Chioma Chukwuka Wins ‘Best Lead Actress’

Share

Nollywood actress, Chioma Chukwuka, on Saturday, won the ‘Best Lead Actress’ award at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) for her outstanding performance in the movie “Seven Doors”.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the AMVCA holds its anticipated 11th edition of the prestigious award at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria, to celebrate the best in African film and television.

Chioma Chukwuka’s win comes after competing with other talented actresses vying for the award, including Gbubemi Ejeye for her role in “Farmer’s Bride,” Uzoamaka Onuoha for “Agemo,” Uche Montana for “Thin Line,” Uzoamaka Aniunoh for “Phoenix Fury,” Hilda Dokubo for “Wives on Strike 3,” and Bimbo Ademoye for “Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre.”

This recognition highlights her exceptional talent and dedication to her craft, showcasing her ability to bring depth and nuance to her roles.

Shortly after the announcement, the iconic actress took to her Instagram page to share a heartfelt video, tearfully thanking her fans and supporters.

She captioned her post: “THANK YOU JESUS !!! Words really fail me! AMVCA BEST ACTRESS 2025 ”

Her post has, however, garnered thousands of reactions, with colleagues and fans alike celebrating her well-deserved recognition.

