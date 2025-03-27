New Telegraph

March 27, 2025
2025 AMCVA: Details Of Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham Nominations Snub

Concerned fans of Nollywood actresses, Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham have taken to their social media pages to react to the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMCVA) nominations’ snub.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the 2025 AMCVA nominees were recently announced, with Adedimeji Lateef and Timini Egbuson among the notable stars who earned nominations.

However, an Instagram vlogger, Cutie Juls, has taken to her page to share an update on Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham’s snub at the AMCVA nominations.

According to the gossip vlogger, the duo submitted their movies prior to the release of the nominations but received no nominations.

The post reads, “Both Toyin and Funke submitted their movies via Filmore for AMCVA, but none of them got nominated”.

