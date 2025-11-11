The 2025 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) on Sunday lit up Lagos as filmmakers, actors and industry heavyweights from across the continent gathered at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja GRA for the 21st edition of the prestigious ceremony.

The event, known for spotlighting excellence in African cinema, delivered an evening of celebration, emotional tributes and standout moments.

One of the biggest highlights of the night was the success of “3 Cold Dishes”, a multilingual thriller co-produced by music superstar Burna Boy and Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro.

The film secured the NFVCB Award for Best Nigerian Film, while rising star Ruby Akubueze clinched Best Young/Promising Actor for her role in the production.

Lateef Adedimeji was another major winner, earning Best Actor in a Leading Role for his powerful portrayal in “Lisabi: The Uprising”. Tina Mba added to Nigeria’s strong showing by taking home Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in The Serpent Gift.

South Africa’s The Heart Is a Muscle proved to be the night’s dominant force, capturing the coveted Best Film award. The feature also received accolades for Achievement in Cinematography and Achievement in Editing, while its director, Imran Hamdulay, was honoured with Best Debut Feature Film by a Director.

Burkina Faso’s Katanga: Dance of the Scorpions impressed across multiple categories, winning Best Film in an African Language, Best Screenplay and Achievement in Costume Design, with Dany Kouyaté also recognised as Best Director for the film.

The ceremony paid heartfelt tribute to African filmmakers and creatives who passed away between January and November 2025. The sombre reflections were balanced by lively musical performances that kept the audience energised throughout the evening.

Below is the full list of winners:

NFVCB Award for Best Nigerian Film: 3 Cold Dishes

3 Cold Dishes Best Young/Promising Actor: Ruby Akubueze – 3 Cold Dishes

Ruby Akubueze – 3 Cold Dishes Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Clemento Ashietey – Last Stop

Clemento Ashietey – Last Stop Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Tina Mba – The Serpent Gift

Tina Mba – The Serpent Gift Best Actor in a Leading Role: Lateef Adedimeji – Lisabi: The Uprising

Lateef Adedimeji – Lisabi: The Uprising Best Actress in a Leading Role: Florence Mariserena – Small Gods

Florence Mariserena – Small Gods Best Debut Feature Film by a Director: The Heart Is a Muscle – Imran Hamdulay

The Heart Is a Muscle – Imran Hamdulay Best Director: Dany Kouyaté – Katanga: Dance of the Scorpions

Dany Kouyaté – Katanga: Dance of the Scorpions Best Film: The Heart Is a Muscle – South Africa

The Heart Is a Muscle – South Africa Best Film in an African Language: Katanga: Dance of the Scorpions – Burkina Faso

Katanga: Dance of the Scorpions – Burkina Faso Eferé Ozako Award for Best Short Film: The Missing Piece – Kenya

The Missing Piece – Kenya Jubril Malafia Award for Best Animation: Dawn – Cameroon

Dawn – Cameroon Best Documentary: The Journey East – DRC

The Journey East – DRC Best Diaspora Short: Cartes – USA

Cartes – USA Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African Living Abroad: Ancestral Visions of the Future – Lesotho/France/Germany

Ancestral Visions of the Future – Lesotho/France/Germany Achievement in Costume Design: Katanga: Dance of the Scorpions

Katanga: Dance of the Scorpions Achievement in Sound: Algiers

Algiers Best Diaspora Documentary: Rediscovering Fenon – USA/Algeria/Martinique

Rediscovering Fenon – USA/Algeria/Martinique Best Diaspora Narrative Feature: Romeo N Juliet 4EVA – Jamaica

Romeo N Juliet 4EVA – Jamaica Achievement in Production Design: 3 Cold Dishes

3 Cold Dishes Achievement in Make-up: Lisabi: The Uprising

Lisabi: The Uprising Achievement in Soundtrack: Old Righteous Blues

Old Righteous Blues Achievement in Visual Effects: For Land, For Love, For Power

For Land, For Love, For Power Achievement in Cinematography: The Heart Is a Muscle

The Heart Is a Muscle Achievement in Editing: The Heart Is a Muscle

The Heart Is a Muscle Achievement in Screenplay: Katanga: Dance of the Scorpions – Burkina Faso