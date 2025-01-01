2025: Aiyedatiwa Promises Infrastructural Development

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has renewed his commitment to reengineering the infrastructural development of the state while also prioritizing the welfare of the people in the year 2025.

In his New Year message to the people of the state, Aiyedatiwa assured the citizens that the new year would bring dividends of good governance that would restore their faith in the government.

Aiyedatiwa, who congratulated the people of Ondo State on witnessing the end of 2024, said 2025 offers a new vista of development across the 18 local government areas of the State.

The Governor thanked the various stakeholders, including traditional rulers, religious leaders, labour leaders, security agencies and the media, for their support and commended the state’s workforce for their hard work and sacrifice in the past year.

He said the 2025 ‘Budget of Recovery’ will be faithfully executed to drive rapid development while also aiming to complete ongoing projects across the State.

Reflecting on the past year’s progress, the Governor commended the peaceful conduct of stakeholders during the electioneering processes and thanked the people for the overwhelming mandate given to him to lead beyond 2025.

He highlighted several achievements recorded by his administration in 2024, including improvements in infrastructure, workers’ welfare, job creation, and enhanced security, promising to do more in 2025.

Governor Aiyedatiwa called on the people to support his administration as it aims to deliver on the components of the ‘OUR EASE’ mandate for the development of the State.

His words: “As we celebrate the opportunities before us in the New Year, I wish to also use this occasion to affirm my commitment to the people of Ondo State.

“I therefore call on you all to intensify prayers for the peace and prosperity of our dear State. It is my prayer that the first dawn of the New Year will bring with it unsparing blessings for us as individuals, communities, and a State.”

