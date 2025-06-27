2025 African Championship: Nigeria Names Mausi, Oyewusi 170 Others For Armwrestling Tourney

The Nigeria Armwrestling Federation has announced two African Games gold medalists, Zannu Mausi and Bisi Oyewusi as part of a strong 172-member team list for the 14th African Armwrestling Championship, scheduled to hold in Abuja from July 23 to 27, 2025.

It could be recalled that Mausi created history in Ghana becoming the first gold medalist in the event after it was approved for the Accra 2024 Games.

The team, which includes elite male and female pullers, para-athletes, and youth prospects, was unveiled following an intensive national selection process. The athletes are now camped and undergoing final preparations at the TDC Camp in Abuja FCT, which will serve as the official pre-championship training base—signaling the country’s all-in commitment to hosting and dominating the continental showdown.

The announcement comes just days before the championship, as anticipation rises across the grassroots sports community and Africa’s growing armwrestling circuit. Nigeria, a two-time host of the championship, is fielding its largest-ever squad, featuring pullers from all six geopolitical zones—unified by a combination of raw strength, technical finesse, and national pride.

Speaking on the development, Engr. Samuel Jackson, President of the Nigeria Armwrestling Federation (NAWF), described the release of the team as a powerful symbol of Nigeria’s preparedness.

“This team reflects the heart of Nigerian sport—resilient, unified, and battle-ready. From seasoned champions to emerging youth talents, we are poised to deliver not just participation, but dominance. The world will feel Nigeria’s strength and spirit at the armwrestling table this July.”