2025 AFCON to Hold Summer as Morocco, CAF Agree on Timing

Barely three days to the completion of the 2023 African Cup of Nations, the African soccer governing body and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) in Morocco seem to have reached an agreement with FIFA on timing of the next edition in Morocco in 2025, BSNS- ports.com.ng reports The time at which the competition will be held has recently become the subject of discussion as the competition is to clash with the FIFA Club World Cup.

Morocco under the Federation President Fouza Lekja last week announced that the competition will be staged in the summer. According to the update from the North African country, the concerned parties have agreed to have the tournament held 2 weeks after the Club World Cup.