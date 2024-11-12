2025 AFCON Qualifiers: How We’ll Defeat S’Eagles – Benin Republic

Share

Benin Republic’s Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, has pinpointed a critical weakness in the Super Eagles’ lineup as they prepare for their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matchday five showdown.

This highly anticipated clash between the Super Eagles and Benin Republic will take place at the Felix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Thursday, November 14.

Currently, the Benin Cheetahs sit in second place in Group D, having accumulated six points from four matches. To enhance their prospects for qualification to the AFCON 2025 finals, a victory against the Super Eagles is essential.

READ ALSO:

Rohr expressed confidence in his squad by highlighting the return of one of it player, Lenny Piringuel.

He noted that Piringuel, who recently joined the French club Rouen, is beginning to find his rhythm and showcase his agility on the pitch.

Rohr said, “His newfound liveliness is something we are particularly keen on, especially as we prepare to face a Nigerian team that might have some vulnerabilities in their defence.”

The coach’s comments suggest that he believes the Super Eagles may struggle defensively, a potential weakness that his team aims to exploit during the match.

As the anticipation builds for this crucial encounter, both teams are aware that the outcome could significantly impact their chances of qualifying for the tournament.

Share

Please follow and like us: