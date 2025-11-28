2025 AFCON: No Nigerian As CAF Appoints 73 Match Officials

Nigeria will have no representation among match officials at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) released its approved list for the tournament in Morocco.

The announcement confirms growing concerns within Nigerian football circles over the country’s declining influence in continental refereeing, despite remaining one of Africa’s dominant forces on the pitch.

CAF on Wednesday unveiled 73 officials made up of 28 Referees, 31 Assistant Referees and 14 Video Assistant Referees (VAR).

The selections were drawn from across the continent, including Benin, Gabon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Niger, Mauritania and Senegal.

Notably, Nigeria, a three-time African champion, is the only former AFCON-winning nation in West Africa without a named referee.

However, AFCON 2025 will run from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, the second consecutive edition to take place in the winter calendar.

All selected officials are expected to arrive in Morocco on 15 December for an intensive preparatory camp covering physical drills, technical sessions and theoretical assessments led by CAF’s Referees Department.