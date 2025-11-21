2025 AFCON: Gyan Names Nigeria Among Top Contenders For Title

Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan, has tipped Nigeria as one of the favourites to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will take place in Morocco next month.

Gyan made the comment while speaking to ESPN during the 2025 CAF Awards. Gyan, who played in two AFCON finals and is regarded as one of Africa’s greatest strikers, said he believes the Super Eagles have the quality to challenge for the trophy despite their recent disappointment in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria were eliminated after losing on penalties to DR Congo in the play-offs, a result that ended their hopes of reaching the intercontinental play-off in Mexico.

While Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, Gyan said the Black Stars could take comfort in their qualification for the 2026 World Cup. He also highlighted the teams he believes are the strongest heading into the tournament.

According to him, host nation Morocco, defending champions Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria are the top contenders. “We’ve got a lot of giants going there,” Gyan said.

“Ghana is out, which is very disappointing, but we qualified for the World Cup, so it’s okay. Nigeria did well, they were close two years ago. Cote d’Ivoire Coast did well, and Morocco is also a strong contender. They are all performing at a high level.”