Chelle To Name 28- Strong Super Eagles For AFCON

Super Eagles coach Eric Sekou Chelle is expected to announce a 28-player squad this week for the forthcoming 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), which kicks off on December 21 in Morocco.

The Franco-Malian coach has been working to assemble his best squad following Nigeria’s disappointing performance in the CAF Play-Offs.

The 48-year-old has been consulting with senior players and reportedly briefed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Committee on his plans on Monday, December 1.

New Telegraph reports that the 48-year-old tactician will unveil his AFCON list this week without any further delay, with the clock ticking for the kick-off of the AFCON on December 21.

“The Super Eagles provisional list is ready and might even be released this week,” a decent source told NationSport.

READ ALSO:

Chelle has openly stated his goal to win Nigeria’s fourth AFCON title, building on their previous victories in 1980, 1994 and 2013. He expressed confidence that the team will be mentally prepared, having played under pressure since March.

“Of course we want to win it (AFCON title),” Chelle said in a recent interview with CAF .“ Personally, I want to win AFCON.

“My last and first AFCON was a fantastic experience. I think Morocco will be a great tournament, too. The players feel the same.

“Since March, we’ve played every match under pressure. When we set foot in Morocco, that pressure will be familiar. We’ll be ready mentally and in our collective mindset,” he added.

Meanwhile, South Africa has already become the first country to name their official squad for the tournament, with coach Hugo Broos including two uncapped 20-year-olds.

The announcement of the Super Eagles’ squad for AFCON 2025 is anticipated imminently as preparations intensify for the continental championship.