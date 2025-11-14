On Friday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), in collaboration with the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 Local Organising Committee, announced that supporters travelling to the tournament will be able to obtain free electronic visas.

The policy, according to CAF, will benefit citizens of countries that normally require a visa to enter Morocco.

The statement partly reads, “Electronic visas to enter Morocco — obtained through the YALLA app — are now free of charge for supporters attending the competition, which runs from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

The governing body said the announcement comes amid growing global demand for Africa’s biggest football event, with more fans booking tickets.

It explained that fans need two documents, a fan identification and an e-visa, to stay in Morocco and enter football stadiums throughout the tournament.

“A Fan ID is mandatory for entry to all stadiums and official Fan Areas. Supporters can apply for both the Fan ID and e-visa in one place inside the YALLA app, streamlining travel and stadium access.

“The Fan ID application and e-visa request are completed seamlessly within the YALLA app, ensuring a faster, easier and secure experience for international visitors and local fans alike,” the statement added.

To apply, fans are urged to download the YALLA app on Google Play or the App Store, or visit the official YALLA website, complete the Fan ID form, and, if required, submit the e-visa request.

Once approved, supporters can purchase match tickets on the CAF ticketing platform.

“The new measures are designed to deliver a seamless, secure fan experience for Africa’s showpiece event that will be played across nine stadiums in six cities,” CAF said.

With Morocco hosting for the first time since 1988, the continent’s biggest football festival returns to North Africa amid high expectations, fierce rivalries, and a new generation of African stars ready to make their mark.

A total of 24 teams are expected to participate.