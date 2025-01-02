2025: Adeleke Promises Renewed Soft Infrastructure

Share

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has promised a renewed focus on soft infrastructure in the 2025 fiscal year after a relentless two years of infrastructural upgrade of the state.

Addressing the people of the state in the New Year, the governor recalled the many advances of his administration across the sectors.

He said the New Year would witness new and continuation of old social programmes designed to cushion the effect of the hard time on the people of the state.

He said: “This new year will witness extensive implementa tion of soft infrastructure. – “The goal is to ensure that good roads are complemented by strong bodies, strong citizens, and residents.”

While assuring completion of all ongoing projects and new ones listed in the 2025 budget, Adeleke emphasised that his only motivation will continue to be the well-being of the good people of Osun State, promising “to remain as before; a responsive, listening, and compassionate governor”.

The governor further extended an olive branch to members of the opposition parties affirmed that he has kept faith with his pledge for transparency and accountability in state governance.

He said: “In the last one year, we got and processed several requests for information based on the Freedom of Information Act.

“We ensured access to information as a transparent and accountable government. “In the last year and since I assumed office, our projects have been financed mainly from state resources.

“This includes internally generated revenue and allocations from the federation account. “Just as I have not been accessing security votes, I had not borrowed a single kobo to run the state government.

“As a responsible state in Nigeria, we are part and parcel of programmes and activities of the National Economic Council and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

“We inherited many national programmes from the previous APC governments. We continue to sustain those programmes when and if they benefit our people.

“As democracy is a government for the people of the people and by the people, I call on those seeking specific data on government programnes to take advantage of the Freedom of Information Act.

“Specifically, I enjoy the opposition to join the state government as we turn the fortune of our state for the better. We are all stakeholders.”



