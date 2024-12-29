2025: Adegoroye Assures Tinubu’s Commitment To Nigeria

Share

…Charges Lawyers on Professional Ethics

A former Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has expressed confidence in the ability of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use the 2025 budget to turn around the fortune of the country.

The former lawmaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly also charged legal practitioners in the country to discharge their duties with fear of God and by the ethics of the profession.

Speaking during the Akure branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) end-of-the-year dinner which he sponsored, Adegoroye said the 2025 appropriation bill before the National Assembly would address some of the economic and security challenges facing the country.

President Tinubu has submitted the 2025 budget proposals of N49.7 trillion, which is significantly higher than the 2024 approved budget of N28.8 trillion.

Adegoroye said the budget proposals, especially the security and infrastructural development, are ambitious and require the government to take bold steps to achieve the set targets.

According to him, the assurance of President Tinubu that the security challenges facing the country would be reduced to the barest minimum would allow investors to invest in the nation’s economy.

Speaking at the annual dinner, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain assured the legal practitioners of his support for the activities of the branch in the ongoing legal year.

The dinner sponsored by the former lawmaker had in attendance judges of the High Court, former chairmen and present executive of the branch, friends, and family members of the former Minister.

Adegoroye, who said his father was a lawyer but could not mentor him after he graduated from Law School, admonished young lawyers to learn from their seniors to enrich their practice.

The football team of the NBA branch was officially launched by the former minister. He volunteered to sponsor the team, which recently defeated the NBA Ikeja branch team in a just concluded competition in Lagos.

Decorating the players with the medals they won at the competition, Prince Adegoroye promised to equip the team to enhance their performance in future competitions.

The Executive of the NBA Akure branch named the football team after Prince Adegoroye. The new name of the team is henceforth Prince Adegoroye Babes.

A former chairman of the Akure branch of NBA, Mr. Rotimi Olorunfemi said the annual bar dinner was inaugurated to bring members of the association together outside the law court and for them to felicitate with each other.

Share

Please follow and like us: