2025: AA Guber Candidate Nweke Warns Against Vote Buying

Gubernatorial candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Ozo Jeff Nweke, has described vote buying as one of the greatest obstacles to good governance in Nigeria, warning voters about the grave consequences of exchanging their votes for money.

Nweke stressed that any money spent to buy votes would eventually be recovered at the expense of providing basic infrastructure for the people, adding that such electorates lose the moral right to hold leaders accountable for poor governance.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving service at Hear the Word of God By Fire Ministry, Awka, the AA candidate noted that politics and governance are meant to serve humanity, warning that any wrong choice in the November 8 gubernatorial election would set the state backwards.

“We are here for Thanksgiving, but I must tell you that this election period, politicians will be moving around on campaigns, while you, the voters will be expecting to get ₦1 million each and go home happy. I must tell you that this is momentary and doesn’t last,” Nweke said.

“The money you collect today means you have taken your share of basic infrastructure and social security in advance. You then lose the moral justification to challenge that politician for failing to provide good roads, medical services, or quality education.”

He called on the electorate to pray for both good leaders and voters who will de-emphasize money politics and vote for leaders committed to improving lives.

Nweke also urged eligible voters without Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to take advantage of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) registration window to obtain theirs.

“While you attend and listen to politicians, please ensure you register and obtain your voter’s card so you can perform your civic responsibility as a law-abiding citizen. You cannot claim to support someone yet not be a registered voter, this means you won’t be among those who can enthrone populist governance in Anambra State,” he added.