The gubernatorial candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the November 8th election in Anambra State, Ozo Jeff Nweke, has decried the near absence of social security and described leadership in the state as ego-driven.

Speaking to reporters in Awka, the state capital, Nweke accused successive administrations of prioritizing self-interest over the needs of the people. He said most policies and programmes have been centered on the parochial interests of those in power, with little regard for taxpayers.

Nweke emphasized that his ambition to govern Anambra is driven by a desire to reconnect the people with government and restore basic social security structures.

“My dear Anambra people, I will be in power to serve you all, and you know that I know where the problems are,” he said. “Those that have been in power are there for their selfish interests, not for your interest. All the policies and programmes they make are tailored to suit their own purpose, not to make life better for the masses.”

He urged voters to take advantage of his candidacy to break away from the old political order, pledging to end ego-driven governance.

“For once, Anambra people have to make a choice about the kind of leadership they need, and I have offered myself for that change. I am in the race to ensure that ego-driven leadership becomes a thing of the past.”

Nweke cited the struggles of ordinary families to pay school fees, rent, and medical bills, needs he believes government should help address. He said the lack of social security has remained a critical failure of leadership.

“It is my solemn promise that Anambra will not be the same again when I come into the saddle,” he declared.