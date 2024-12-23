""" """

December 23, 2024
December 23, 2024
2025, A Year Of Tremendous Change – Prophet Adeyemi

The General Overseer of Great Tabernacle Miracle Church of God, (Mountain of Change), Ido Osun, Osun state, Prophet Adeniran Adeyemi, has disclosed that 2025 will be a year of tremendous change for the people of Nigeria.

Adeyemi who gave the prophecy yesterday while speaking at the church auditorium during the celebration of its 11th Anniversary, said Nigerians should expect miracle.

He noted that Nigerians are blessed and that God has harken to their prayers and supplications, hence there is need for all and sundry to continue to expect positive change and development of the country.

According to him, “the church has been an instrument for change and development in Nigeria. Leaders must endure to do the right thing while accompanying it with prayers”.

The cleric also prayed for those in authority, urging them to listen to the cries of the masses by ensuring that measures to cushion the effect of hardship emanating from the removal of subsidy is urgently addressed.

