2025, A Year Of Restoration, Endless Possibilities Where Potential Meet Shared Opportunity – Edu

The New Year will be one that will unlock restoration for our nation and endless possibilities where potential meets opportunity and hard work produces shared prosperity.

Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, made this known in a New Year message, she personally signed to usher in the new year.

She called on Nigerians to see the New Year as a refreshing new dawn that will crystallize their dreams and aspirations and bring restoration and manifestations of “our renewed hopes”.

“2025 stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written, it is incumbent upon us to pen optimism and hope on it believing that the new year offers us a refreshing new dawn that will crystallize our dreams and aspirations to reality.

“I do not have any doubt that 2025 will usher in a full restoration from the hardship and trials of 2024. It will be a year for the optimisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu” she said.

Continuing, Dr Edu noted that “2025 holds so much promise for our dear country, it is a year Nigerians will hold their great future in their own hands as the current economic challenges will give way to a horizon of hope and then open buds of prosperity”

She urged Nigerians to be steadfast in love for the country and believe in the ability of the current administration to pull Nigeria from the economic doldrums.

“ Mr President means well, good intention needs time to yield results. I believe in the Nigerian project, I have always given my all to Nigeria and Nigerians; nothing will ever change that”

“I fervently urge Nigerians to look at its future more confidently than ever with an overwhelming sense of assurance that we are inching closer to the end of our trying times as a country”, Dr Edu said.

