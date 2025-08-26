2025/26 Admission: UI Begins Post-UTME Screening

The University of Ibadan (UI) has commenced its Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) screening for candidates seeking admission into its 21 faculties for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) exercise, which began on Monday, August 25, at the university’s 1,500-capacity CBT Centre in the Distance Learning Centre, is scheduled to run for three days.

According to the university, the screening will hold in four batches daily to accommodate the over 14,000 registered candidates.

Medical personnel from the University Health Services (Jaja Clinic) were stationed at the venue to handle any medical emergencies, while safety officers ensured crowd control and the security of participants and their parents or guardians waiting in designated areas.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Professor Peter O. Olapegba, alongside other principal officers and designated teaching and non-teaching staff, supervised the exercise.