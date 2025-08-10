2025: 23 APC Govs Cannot Deliver Ukachukwu – APGA

As the August 16 Anambra South Senatorial by-election and November 8 governorship election draw closer, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has declared that the 23 governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot secure victory for the party’s candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, despite alleged behind-the-scenes efforts.

APGA maintained that Ukachukwu’s reported appeals to the APC governors have yielded no results, insisting that Governor Charles Soludo remains firmly in control of the political structures needed to retain power in Anambra State.

In a statement by the National Coordinator of APGA Media Warriors, Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe, the party dismissed Ukachukwu’s moves as “a wild goose chase.”

“Ukachukwu has been running from one APC governor to another, begging for help to win the forthcoming by-election and governorship poll,” Obigwe alleged. “But he is wasting his time, these governors know APGA is firmly rooted in Anambra.”

According to Obigwe, the APC’s alleged style of electoral manipulation has consistently failed in the state.

“The only thing Ukachukwu knows how to do is rigging, while APGA is working hard to win the hearts of voters,” he said. “This is a man who has never won any election in Anambra since he started contesting. In 2023, as APGA’s senatorial candidate for Anambra South, he lost woefully to the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.”

He accused Ukachukwu of “making empty boasts” and underestimating the political awareness of Anambra voters.

“I have it on good authority that in all his trips to APC governors, he’s simply asking them to rig for him, starting with the August 16 by-election as a test run for November 8,” Obigwe claimed. “But whatever they are planning will be fiercely resisted by vigilant Anambra voters.”

Reiterating APGA’s dominance in the state, Obigwe concluded:

“Anambra is APGA land, and our people will continue to stand by the party that has delivered on its promises.”