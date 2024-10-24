2025-2027 MTEF: No Part Of Ogun Left Out Of Project Distribution –Abiodun

Share

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun says his government has not left any part of the state out of the developmental projects of his administration in the 2025-2027 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the 2025 budget.

According to him, projects were evenly distributed to the three senatorial districts in accordance with the 2024 budget. Abiodun said this at a town hall meeting on the 2025-2027 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and 2025 Budget in Ijebu Ode.

The governor, who lauded stakeholders for their inputs during consultations towards putting together the 2024 budget, said his administration had approved the reconstruction of some major roads in the Ogun East.

They are Imoro-ImegunOpopo Road, Igbeba-Eid praying ground to Prison Road, Imoru Road in Ijebu Ode, and the OdelewuLadeshi-Ishiwo Road.

Abiodun, represented by the Chief Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance Dapo Okubadejo, said despite the fiscal pressures on its resources, his administration has also commenced the construction of over 64km of rural roads across the state.

The construction of the rural roads, the governor said, marks pivotal steps in his administration’s ongoing commitment towards expanding infrastructural development for easy rural accessibility and boosting agricultural productivity.

