2025-2027 MTEF: Abiodun Entrenching Participatory Governance

Share

The Ogun State Government has successfully concluded the Town Hall meetings held in four major divisions – Remo, Ijebu, Yewa, and Egba (RIYE) – to seek the direct inputs of the relevant stakeholders into the 2025-2027 Medium Term Expenditure Frameworks (MTEF).

The practice, which has become an annual ritual, aligns with the bottom-top approach to participatory governance, which is now an inthing in the democratic world.

Participatory governance allows citizens to be involved in the decision-making processes of the state. As a departure from the past, the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, introduced the idea into the developmental policies of his administration as a way to strengthen the relationship between citizens and the government.

Among other benefits, involving the people in the decision-making process increases meaningful engagement, thereby fostering a sense of ownership of the process.

And so far, it has been a rewarding exercise both for the government and the people who are directly connected to the development at the grassroots level.

The Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan, stressing the significance of the Town hall Meeting, disclosed that 377 inputs were received during the last town hall meetings held in 2023 and that 90 percent of those inputs, representing 340 of the total contributions, were included in the year’s budget. He also pledged that the remaining 40 inputs would be included in the 2025 budget and the MTEF.

Olabimtan explained that projects were evenly implemented among the six local government areas in Ijebu Division, urging the people of the senatorial districts to submit their inputs toward the planning and eventual implementation of the budget.

The state government concluded the exercise which began on October 23, 2024 in Ijebu Division at the Ogun Central Senatorial District on Thursday amidst the stakeholders’ enthusiasm.

Like the previous experience, it once again afforded the governor the opportunity to give an account of his stewardship, emphasising that his administration had ensured even distribution of projects across the three senatorial districts.

Prince Abiodun categorically declared that no part of Ogun State had been left out of the developmental projects of his administration in the 2025-2027 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the 2025 Budget.

He emphasised that projects were evenly distributed among the three Senatorial Districts in accordance with the 2024 budget. The governor made this known during the town hall meeting on the 2025-2027 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and 2025 Budget held at the Bisi Rodipe Event Centre, IjebuOde.

Abiodun, who commended all stakeholders for their inputs during consultations, further disclosed that his administration had approved the reconstruction of some major roads in the Ogun East Senatorial District. He said he had approved the reconstruction of Imoro-Imegun-Opopo road, Igbeba-Eid praying ground to Prison road, and others in Ogun East.

Governor Abiodun, who was represented by the Chief Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, maintained that despite the fiscal pressures on its resources, the administration had also commenced the construction of over 64 kilometres of rural roads across the state.

The construction of the rural roads, Governor Abiodun said, marked pivotal steps in his administration’s ongoing commitment towards expanding infrastructural development for rural accessibility and boosting agricultural productivity in the state.

“In continuation of our infrastructural development, our administration recently approved the reconstruction of the ImoroImegun-Opopo road in Ijebu-North-East, Igbeba road to Eid praying ground to Prison, Imoru road in Ijebu-Ode, and Odelewu-Ladeshi-Ishiwo road.

“Despite the fiscal pressures and increased government spending, infrastructural investments to promote rural development and the economy have equally gained attention. “Our administration is constructing 64 kilometres of rural roads in select local government areas in the state, including within the Ijebu Division,” he said.

Governor Abiodun also disclosed that his administration, in collaboration with the Lagos and Oyo state governments, had procured an additional 25 patrol vans and surveillance drones to monitor activities along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He added that the completion of the Gateway International Agro-cargo Airport, Ilishan, would position the state as the major logistics hub in the sub-region, while taking advantage of the Africa Quality Assurance Centre developed by the Africa Export-Import Bank.

So far, Prince Abiodun said that his administration had constructed over 600 kilometres of road across the state, with 243.3 kilometres completed in the Ogun East Senatorial District. Some of the completed roads listed included Chris-Ogunbanjo-Erunwon road, Palace road, Ijebu-Itele, Club road, Balogun Kuku road, Ijebu-Ode, and the reconstruction of internal roads within Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), AgoIwoye.

He said that work had also commenced on the double self-culvert on Alaran River, Isiwo, Ijebu-Ode, Liberty road, Oru, and the Awokoya road in Ijebu-Ode. The governor attributed the successful implementation of the 2024 budget to the prudent management of the state resources, blockage of leakages, as well as increase in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He stated this during the town hall meeting held at Ilaro on Tuesday. Represented by the Chief Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, Prince Abiodun noted that the 2024 budget had already achieved 80 percent implementation, ascribing the success to the various reforms embarked by the state government.

He said: “Putting the record straight, before our emergence in 2019, budget implementation was below 40 percent but the present administration has moved it up to an average of 75 percent. “Implementation of the 2024 budget is 80 percent and that of last year was also 80 percent. We had put in place various mechanisms for the execution of the budget, and these mechanisms are in line with our pillars of development.

Share

Please follow and like us: