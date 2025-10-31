2025 1xbet Cup Winners Receive N20m Prize Monies

The CEO/Technical Director, 1XCup Grassroots Football Tournament, Engr Waidi Akanni, has confirmed that winners and all other awardees have received their prizes barely days after the 2025 edition.

Ikorodu City Football Academy emerged winners of the 2025 1XCup Grassroots Football Tournament after defeating ISAGT FC 1-0 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Lagos Island. The Ikorodu Oga Boys went all the way to the title unbeaten in the tournament and deservedly got rewarded with the N10 million win- ners prize money. Emmanuel Okeh scored the lone goal winner. ISAGT were rewarded with N5million as runners up of the 2025 edition of the biggest grassroots football tournament in the country.

Speaking yesterday in Lagos, Akanni who is the brain behind the tournament, expressed gratitude to sponsors 1XBET for fulfilling the promise of N20m prize money for the second year running. “The winners, Ikorodu City Football Academy have received their N10m winners prize money.

Same way the runners up, ISAGT FC have also collected their N5m prize as runners up. All individual prize winners have been paid as well. “This is promise made and kept to the teams. We remain grateful to our sponsors, 1XBET,” observed the former Super Eagles player. Similarly, all the individual prize winners have also collected their monies. Uche Emeribe emerged the Highest Goals Scorer with five goals and got N300,000 for his efforts.

Abdullahi Suleiman emerged the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament while Adewale Quadri was the MVP. Ikorodu City FA’s Wellington Egor was the Tournament’s Best Coach.They all received N300,000 each . Expectedly, Ikorodu City FA also emerged Team of the Tournament while Highlight of the 2025 edition was Dosu Joseph FC.