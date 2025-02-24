2025: 10 wellness trends shaping the future

Share

The Global Wellness Summit (GWS) has recently released The Future of Wellness: 2025 Trends report, a detailed (130-page) forecast of what will make waves in health and wellness in the year ahead.

Some of the listed trends include:

A Contradictory Market:

In last year’s report, we noted that the wellness market was fast becoming a place of contradictory mindsets. A dramatically more high-tech, medical, hyper-optimising and expensive market was emerging (“hardcare”).

At the same time, we saw a sharpening desire for much simpler, low-tech, less relentlessly self-optimising and affordable wellness, where social and emotional wellbeing matter most (“softcare”).

We said these polarities would only widen, and you see it in our 2025 report.

The Analog Wellness

This trend illustrates the demand for slower, low-tech lives. With the online world’s manipulations, disinformation campaigns, and general brain and culture “rotting,” having suddenly gone too far, we predict 2025 is the year more people aggressively both log off and “analog on”: seizing retro, pre-digital tech, hobbies and experiences as wellness, and in wellness. The digital disconnection and analog living trends will shake up everything from travel to government policy to home design.

The Sauna Reimagined

This trend investigates the boom in, and reinvention of, one of the most lo-fi, ancient and social types of wellness.

The Wellness on the Line

Is a trend about the explosion of creative wellness experiences on cruises and rail journeys, and is powered by the hunger for slower, more mindful travel.

The Augmented Biology

Nothing captures hyper-optimised wellness like this trend, detailing how a new fusion of body and machine (once the stuff of science fiction) is pushing the potential of people’s brains and bodies to superhuman levels.

The Supplement Paradox

This trend explores new science-grounded and high-tech directions in the vast supplement market, which looks to help the trust issues plaguing that industry.

Teen Wellness

Wellness will tackle big problems: If spas and wellness destinations have always treated teens as a sidenote, or in infantilising ways, the Teen Wellness trend explores an industry finally getting serious about their wellbeing, given the skyrocketing teen mental health crisis.

The Wellness Tackles Addiction trend identifies a new wellness category poised to further topple taboos around addiction, and covers everything from new wellness-focused packaged goods brands targeting harm reduction, to medical treatment centres programming worthy of a five-star wellness resort, to new sober-curious retreats.

Watershed Wellness

The spa and wellness industries have been villains in the global water crisis, but the Watershed Wellness trend reveals how more wellness destinations will preserve and renew our water supplies.

The Longevity Redefines Work

This explores the radical changes that are coming to work and workplaces as the number of younger workers decreases and the over-65 workforce explodes, and how the wellness industry will be a key player in helping employees work longer and better.

The Middle East’s Wellness Ambitions

This explores something most people might have thought impossible: the emergence of the region as a wellness leader, driven by wellness-focused national “vision” plans in the GCC, and huge investments in cutting-edge preventative healthcare and sustainability, vast wellness tourism destinations, and sports-meet-wellness concepts.

Share

Please follow and like us: