2024’ll be better, Gov Mbah encourages Nigerians

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has predicted a bright 2024 for Nigeria, urging citizens to keep hope alive as the gains of some 2023 economic policies would begin to trickle in, in the New Year.

Mbah also assured the people of Enugu State of disruptive economic growth in the new year given the various projects, policies, and laws, including the state’s 2024 appropriation law rolled out by his administration in 2023.

He stated this in his New Year message yesterday.

His words: “It is not in doubt that 2023 was a very difficult year for Nigerians, especially given the temporary hardships occasioned by some hard, but inevitable, policies of the Federal Government such as the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of exchange rates. But I am very confident that the gales of inflation, unemployment, and general high cost of living will abate in the coming year.”

Recalling some landmark groundwork done by his administration since its inauguration on May 29, 2023, Mbah said: “In the past seven months, we had endeavoured to lay foundations for a new and prosperous Enugu State that would be a premier destination for business, investment, tourism and living. We equally undertook monumental tasks that broke decades-old jinxes in some sectors.

“As promised during the campaigns, we were able to deliver potable water to Enugu metropolis in 180 days. We were able to raise water production from an occasional 2 million litres to 120 million litres per day, even as we continue to address teething challenges like leakages and sabotage while also expanding reticulation.

“We took advantage of the Electricity Act, 2023, signed by President Bola Tinubu in June, by immediately initiating the Enugu State Electricity Law, which I signed in September to pave the way for an Enugu electricity market to support our investment and the industrialisation drive.

“We are currently constructing or reconstructing 71 urban roads in Enugu metropolis and ten other major roads across the state, including the 40km Owo-Ubahu-Amankanu-Neke-Ikem dual-carriage way, while the construction of the 10,000-hectare New Enugu City has begun.

“We have already begun the construction of 260 smart schools across the electoral wards to provide modern basic education to Enugu children from crèche to junior secondary, in addition to world-class 260 Type-2 primary healthcare centres for all the wards across the state.

“In pursuit of ease of doing business, we are automating service delivery across the MDAs, including the Ministry of Lands and Urban Development such that you will be able to process and obtain your Certificate of Occupancy in 72 hours.”