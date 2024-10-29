2024 ZODML Poetry: Students Savour Contest, Say It Stirs Creativity

Share

This year’s edition of the Poetry Challenge, the second in its series, tagged: “ZODML Poetry Prize for Literature 2024,” organised by Zacchaeus Onumba Dibiaezue Memorial Libraries (ZODML) a non-profit organisation, has come and gone but the winners are still savouring the gains and benefits of the poetry exploits to their academic work.

In the results announced during the grand finale and prize presentation ceremony of the contest, which was held at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Bernard Nweke, an undergraduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa, Anambra State, emerged as the overall winner.

Also, Chinaza James-Ibe is the first runner up; Russell Ndoboke from Niger Delta University is the second runner up; while Chinecherem Enujioke of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and Chimeze Umeoka of University of Nigeria, Nsukka came 4th and 5th, respectively.

For his brilliant performance as the overall winner, Nweke, received N250,000; while James-Ibe got N150,000 and Ndoboke received N100,000 cash prize, even as the duo of Enujioke and Umeoka, went home with N50,000, respectively.

The poem contest for students in tertiary institutions across the country was flagged off with its maiden edition last year with a theme centred on “Motherhood.”

The theme of this year’s edition, “Hopefulness,” according to the Co-Founder of ZODML, Mrs Ifeoma Esiri, was chosen to resonate these challenging times and to encourage an exploration of the strength, optimsi, resilience and perseverance of the human spirit.

Addressing a press conference at the Ikoyi, Lagos, Head Office of ZODML, ahead of the award presentation, she said no fewer than 1,445 entries or submissions were received from 120 tertiary institutions across 35 states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The figure, Mrs Isiri added, was an increase against 791 entries from 96 tertiary institutions across 34 states in the maiden edition of the competition last year.

According to her, based on the report of the panel of judges, led by Mr Tade Ipadeola, a multiple award-winning author, with Ms Aduke Gomez, a poet and author of children’s stories, and Ms Achalugo Chioma Ilozumba, also an award-winning playwright and author, the long-listed poems show that poetry can inspire and uplift, reminding us of our capacity to overcome adversity and find the rainbows after the storm. Quoting the report of Ipadeola’s panel of judges, she said:

“That a student from our public university system can produce such finely textured work, replete with evocative imagery and sublime music is indeed a reason for hope in our larger society.”

While sharing further insights on the Poetry Challenge, Mrs Eziri noted the competition has the tendency to awaken the creative process in the students.

She said: “We did not have FCT in the maiden edition last year, but it submitted entries this year. We are becoming more known now.

We had the award presentation ceremony on our premises in 2023, but this year, we are focusing on more students and we will hold the prize presentation at the University of Lagos.

“The five that were shortlisted were from different parts of the country, but last year they were from Lagos. And, we did not need to take them to Lagos again, but this year we are going to have them here.”

She added that the topic of this year is to encourage the youths that they should not be discouraged about today, but there is tomorrow.

