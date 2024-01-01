2024 Year Of ‘Great And Mighty Things’ – Bishop Okonkwo

The presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr Mike Okonkwo, has declared 2024 is a year of ‘great and mighty things.’

Speaking to journalists on Monday after the ‘cross-over service,’ at TREM international headquarters, Anthony-Oke, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos; the revered cleric assured that God will intervene in the course of things, nationally and globally.

He, however, warned that things have fallen apart and may get worse and so admonished people to focus on God.

According to him, the Nigerian government, no matter how well-intentioned, has no solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the country. He stated that only God has the solutions.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians not to depend on their abilities, competencies and human connections, but to connect with God so as to enjoy great and mighty things in the year.

Okonkwo said: “2024 is a year of ‘great and mighty things,’ Every year, we pray and ask God for direction concerning those He committed into our hands. He told us to expect great and mighty things in many areas of our lives, in our career, profession, ministry, health, family and in other aspects.

“Like I said while I was preaching, I said there were lots of contrasts in the world today, both good and evil. All manifesting at the same time. So, it is very important for people to connect themselves to God because things have fallen apart.

“It is not about what human beings may be able to accomplish. People’s education and connections alone cannot solve it. What we are experiencing in our nation is an indication to everyone.

“But God has always not taken his children unawares. He is preparing them in advance for what is going to come this year. That is why he gave us the theme.”

He added: “The only hope is to focus on Jesus. If you fail to do that, you will see challenges the way you have never seen before. That is the case.

“As honest as the government may want to be, it is not in their hands. We live in a world that is spiralling downward. Things are falling apart all over the world. It is not just about Nigeria, but generally, all over the world. There are a lot of contradictions and so the only hope is to hang on to what is infallible, and that is God.”