2024: Year of Accomplishments, Challenges, Shared Moments of Joy – St.Ange

A global tourism icon and former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Aviation, Marine and Ports, Alain St.Ange, has described the outgone year as full of moments of accomplishments; he however also noted that it was fraught with challenges as well.

This is as he disclosed that 2025 will bring renewed hope, and happiness as people look to build a brighter future together.

‘‘2024 has been a year of accomplishments and challenges, of shared moments with friends and colleagues, and the love of family members who remain closest to our hearts,’’ he said.

Continuing, he said, ‘‘this past year, 2024, taught us to continue facing global challenges with resilience. From ongoing conflicts around the world to the rising cost of living that brings hardship to so many, these pressing issues remain at the top of the agenda for those who hold the power to create meaningful change.

‘‘It is my sincere hope that leaders across the globe will step forward with compassion, purpose, and resolve in tackling these challenges.

‘‘In 2024, I published Family Ties, a personal project uncovering my family history. This journey deepened my appreciation for family connections, unearthed treasured links to the past, and brought long-overdue reunions. It reminded me of the importance of cherishing and documenting the stories of those closest to us.

‘‘This year, reflecting on my years in politics has been a key part of my personal journey. As I work on my political history book, set to be published in January 2025, I’ve had the opportunity to revisit the past and draw valuable insights.

‘‘Looking back not only provides clarity but also offers the wisdom needed to better prepare for the future ahead. Seychelles is undergoing significant political evolution, navigating its own complex and often trying path. Public service is both a privilege and a responsibility, requiring integrity and a willingness to adapt for the greater good.

‘‘It is essential to uphold and advocate for the values and needs of those we are entrusted to serve, just as it is vital to grow and evolve – individually, as communities, and as a nation. Change begins by daring to reshape the narratives and ideologies we hold, ensuring that they remain relevant to the needs of the people and reflective of their aspirations.’’

On his forage into politics, which he has now retired from, St.Ange, who was a former international consultant to Ghana and now heads of St.Ange Consultancy, he said, ‘‘in my years in active politics, I knew that I needed to be the change I wanted to see for Seychelles, and I knew that I should not remain static or tied to any one party.

‘‘People change, and political charters change. I knew that to blindly follow a party for no reason other than it used to align with my values is not working for the change that Seychelles needed.’’

As for what the New year holds, St.Ange noted, ‘‘as 2025 approaches, reflect on the past year’s lessons and joys while considering how to contribute to a better world through kindness, unity, and justice.

‘‘May 2025 bring you renewed hope, purpose, and happiness. Here’s to honouring our past, cherishing our present, and building a brighter future together.’’

