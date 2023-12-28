2024: World Bank Predicts Insecurity, Economic Hardship, Others In Nigeria

World Bank on Wednesday forecasted that persistent insecurity, armed conflict, and worsening livelihoods will continue to affect Local Government Areas in Borno, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Yobe, Zamfara states, and the far north of Adamawa State in Nigeria until May 2024.

According to the World Bank, poor macroeconomic conditions are restricting access to agricultural inputs in the affected states and it is set to affect cereal production in the country.

The global bank, in its latest ‘Food Security Update’ stated that estimated cereal production for the 2023/24 crop year is expected to be 76.5 million tons in West and Central Africa, which is a two per cent decrease from the previous season, but a three per cent rise from the average for the last five years.

The report stated that Chad, Mali, Niger, and Nigeria are expected to contribute the most to the decline.

Bretton Woods Institution said, “Projections indicate a decline in production from last year in Chad, Mali, Niger, and Nigeria.

“This decrease is attributed to dry spells during the growing season and insecurity that limited access to cropland in Chad, Mali, and Niger and to poor macroeconomic conditions that have restricted access to agricultural inputs in Nigeria.”

It also noted that most of the sub-region areas will remain in the minimally food insecure category from November to May 2024.

It added that over the same period, (November to May 2024), Crisis (IPC Phase 3) conditions, mainly caused by persistent insecurity armed conflict, and deteriorating livelihoods, are projected to affect local government areas in Borno, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Yobe, Zamfara states, and the far north of Adamawa state in Nigeria.

It said in November, Nigeria’s headline inflation rose to 28.20 per cent while food inflation soared to 32.84 per cent