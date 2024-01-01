2024 Will Be Great For Everyone In Abia – Otti

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has said that he expects that 2024 will be a great year for everyone in the state, adding that his administration shall continue its policy of being attentive to the needs of the poor and vulnerable.

Otti however stated inasmuch as he cannot make perfect predictions on what the year will bring as several factors are entirely outside his control, the assurance of his administration to all as it begins another journey of hope and expectations is that the government will always be there for them.

He assured that his administration will always be there for the Abia people offering necessary support and direction to help them take advantage of the many opportunities that are to emerge in the year, as well as navigate the storms of unexpected events.

Otti called on the people to realize that the government cannot achieve much of its grand plans for 2024 if they, the citizens are not faithful to their civic responsibilities, particularly regular payment of taxes and other statutory financial obligations.

He charged all Abia people to take full advantage of the innovative structures his administration has put in place, including digital platforms and channels, for the regular payment of their individual and business taxes.

The Governor said that his administration’s commitment is to close the funding gap in education and health in the first instance and then see to it that the funds are channelled to meet the most pressing needs of the sectors, paying careful attention to infrastructure, personnel recruitment and development, and the efficiency of service delivery.

“As I have said repeatedly, our administration is determined to make Abia the home of the most educated, healthiest and wealthiest citizens in this region.

“Fellow Abians, as you would agree with us, our plans are grand and our commitment genuine. Our promise is that we shall never let you down.

“You are also expected to cooperate with the security agencies by reporting suspected criminal activities and individuals in your communities and neighbourhoods to the nearest security station for prompt action.”

He reiterated his earlier warning that the state government shall not look kindly to any traditional or community leader, landlord or head of any organisation who harbours criminals.

“Any tolerance, subtle or open support for crime in any part of the state would be seen as an act of sabotage and the government will not hesitate to do what it must do to protect the life and property of the citizens,” he said.

He said that in 2024, the government will pay a lot of attention to environmental sanitation, as it has done a lot to keep Abia towns and villages clean, but still sees pockets of garbage and filth around the state.

Otti appealed to everyone to join in the crusade to keep Abia clean, assuring that the people will henceforth be hearing more on the issue of sanitation from the state orientation agency.

Speaking on Civil Service, Otti said that during the campaigns and up till recently, his administration had made a promise to pay the arrears of pensions being owed Abia retired civil servants by the end of 2023.

He however said that it is unfortunate to report that a few challenges have conspired to ensure that it was unable to keep this promise, but based on the figures available to it, the government had arranged the funds to make good this promise.

“However, before making the payment, we decided to conduct a digital verification of the pensioners. To our utter shock, we found that there were pensioners who had been owed since 2014.

“To ensure that the verification exercise did not add extra burden to the already owed pensioners, we took it down to them at their respective wards. Those who were sick or too old, had their own verification taken to their houses.

“At the end of the exercise, just about a week ago, the total figure required for the payment was twice the amount we had provided. While we continue to engage the National Union of Pensioners, we believe we will be able to make the payment before the end of the first quarter of the new year.

“If required, we may go back to the house of assembly for necessary approvals to ensure that this payment is made.”