2024 Wafcon Qualifiers: Falcons Wary Of Cape Verde As Teams Clash Today In Abuja

Super Falcons forward, Toni Payne, has said the former champions won’t underestimate Cape Verde when they clash in a 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations final round, first leg qualifier at the MKO Abiola National Stadium this evening.

Expressing confidence in her team’s abilities, the Sevilla FC player highlighted the importance of not underestimating Cape Verde, emphasizing the evolving strength of all teams in the competition. Despite the absence of some key players, Payne assured fans that the Super Falcons still boast a talented roster, including players like Gift Monday and Uchenna Kanu, who are ready to deliver a commendable performance.

“We are fully prepared for the upcoming qualifiers. Underestimating Cape Verde is not an option. All teams are improving, and we need to bring our A-game,” said Payne. “Although we miss some players in this camp, we have talented individuals like Gift Monday and Uchenna Kanu ready to step up.”

Calling on Nigerians to rally behind the team, Payne urged supporters to witness the match and assured them that the Super Falcons are poised to build on their previous success and deliver a strong performance.

The encounter, scheduled for 4 p.m. is anticipated to see Mexico-based veteran Osinachi Ohale leading the defence, with Captain Rasheedat Ajibade spearheading the midfield and attack, featuring players such as Peace Efih, Esther Onyenezide, Omorinsola Babajide, Esther Okoronkwo, Uchenna Kanu, and Gift Monday. Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is expected to guard the goal.