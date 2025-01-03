2024 Top Stocks: Resilience, Recovery Define Nigeria’s Equity Market

Share

Amid a year marked by mar – ket volatility, a select group of stocks emerged as standouts, delivering exceptional returns and revitalising investor confidence.

From the All-Share Index (ASI) peak of 104,562 points in March to its recovery at 102,926.40 points by year-end, the Nigerian equities market showcased resilience in the face of macroeconomic challenges.

Market capitalisation surged to N62.76 trillion on December 31, up from N40.918 trillion at the year’s start. Here are the top-performing stocks of 2024, ranked by year-to-date (YTD) price appreciation:

Sunu Assurances (877.27%) Sunu Assurances led the pack with a staggering 877.27 per cent gain, driven by ro -bust financials, including a 155.9 per centsurge in pre-tax profit to N5.4 billion by September.

Oando (528.57%) Oando’s shares skyrocketed 528.57 per cent, bolstered by its $783 million acquisition of Nigeria Agip Oil Company and strategic dominance in the energy sector.

Eunisell Interlinked (502.19%) A remarkable 502.19 per cent growth fol – lowed Eunisell’s 161 per cent revenue increase to N722 million in the first half of the year.

Conoil (361.50%) Conoil’s 361.50 per cent rise stemmed from a 99 per cent profit surge in 2023 and solid Q3 results in 2024. Tantalizers (336.17%) The fast-food giant’s 336.17 per cent growth was fueled by a N1 billion capital injection and a mid-year rally.

RT Briscoe (309.84%) RT Briscoe posted a 309.84 per cent in – crease, capitalizing on the launch of a money market fund and peak growth in August. 7. Veritas Kapital (267.57%) The non-life insurance firm returned 267.57 per cent, leveraging bullish sector trends.

Ju l i u s B e r g e r (261.05%) A strong Q2 performance drove Julius Berger’s stock up by 261.05 per cent, supported by robust revenue growth.

John Holt (235.78%) Machinery solutions provider John Holt gained 235.78 per cent, marking a significant turnaround in profitability. 10. Coronation Insurance Plc (230.88%) Coronation Insurance rounded out the list with a 230.88 per cent gain, supported by a 93.4 per cent Q3 revenue boost.

