2024: Top Five Rising Stars to Watch

Adebayo Adeliyi

The Nigerian music industry is always buzzing with new talents and fresh sounds. It’s an exciting time when everyone is striving to showcase their unique artistry and creativity. The competition can be tough but it also pushes artists to put in their best and deliver amazing music. In no particular order, here are five rising stars to look out for this year.

Shallipopi

Shallipopi, also known as Crown Uzama is an in- credible Nigerian singer and songwriter. His single “Elon Musk” was a massive hit in 2023, reaching the number one spot on the Nigerian Top 100 Apple Music chart. Ever since then, he has been doing pretty good. It’s amazing how he gained popularity so fast. Shallipo- pi has been making a big impact in the music industry.

Qing Madi

Qing Madi, with real name Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma is an amazing Nigerian singer and song- writer. Her hit single “See Finish” put her on the map in 2022, and she gained more recognition with her 2023 single “Ole” featuring BNXN. It’s so cool that the song reached number one on the Uganda and Nigeria Top 100 Apple Music charts. Qing Madi is definitely a rising star in the music industry.

Nasboi

Better known as Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji is a popular Nigerian skit maker turn musician. He rose to fame with his popular hit single “Umbrella” featuring Wande Coal in 2023. For 2024, the industry is definitely on the look out on what he has to deliver in terms of artistical delivery.

Ayox

Ayomide Bakare Iyanuoluwa popularly known with his stage name Ayox is a fast-rising Songwriter and Artist who gained more fans shortly after doing a cover of the popular song “People” by Libianca in 2023. Not relenting, his tribute song to late Mohbad titled ‘Walking Dead’ was a further boost to him in the industry with the single topping charts on iTunes and Spotify.

Guchi

Let’s dive into the world of Guchi, whose real name is Ugochi Lydia Onuoha, a vibrant and talented Nigerian Afropop singer currently making waves in the music scene. Her music has made her incredibly popular in Nigeria, and she’s seen as one of the top emerging female artists in the country. The Nigerian singer and songwriter went viral with tracks like ‘All Over You’ last year and doubled down with ‘Feeling Good’ featuring Bayanni. Her sound is simple yet truly characteristic of Afrobeats singers like Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage. She is definitely an artist to watch.