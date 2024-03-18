2024: Tinubu Group Seeks Level Playing Field For Aspirants In Ondo

The Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG), a pressure group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned the leadership of the party against the imposition of a candidate on the party ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

The mainstream political group within the APC comprising of leaders from the 18 local government areas of the State said the next governor must be someone who has lived within the people and understands the party and not someone who usually comes around during elections.

Addressing a press conference in Akure, the State capital, the Director General of AMG, Hon Olumuyiwa Asagunla denied the insinuation that the Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who is the main backer of the group has not endorsed any of the aspirants jostling for the sole ticket of the APC ahead of next primary to choose a candidate for the party.

Asagunla said the group comprising political gladiators in the State would support any candidate supported by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the party for the ticket of the APC in the State.

He said the AMG was aimed at stabilising the political atmosphere ahead of the 2024 governorship election without bias to any aspirant within the ruling APC fold.

According to him, the next governor of the State must not be a person who would be opposed to the Federal Government and must be ready to bring development to the grassroots and empower the citizens.

Also, the Commissioner representing State in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), board, Hon. Otito Atikase said the group would support whoever picks the APC governorship ticket during the April primary.

Speaking at the unveiling of the group, Asagunla said that politics and elections in the state substantially dictate the direction of things in the general elections in the country, hence the need to have a formidable and pro-people governor and government come November when the gubernatorial election would hold.

His words “As a group, we will be more confident and self-reliant in cultivating the features of sincere political diplomacy. Our state’s development and rejuvenation will always be based on our own efforts, and the future of the people of the state will always be in our own hands.

“We will remain firm in pursuing the independent campaign of peace, and resolutely safeguard the sovereignty of the state from hijackers toward a more robust national dignity.

“As we birth this group, We will be open and inclusive and conduct consultations with a broad vision. We will consolidate and expand our collective network of partnerships, promote a new type of communal relations, and promote mutual respect and mutual learning between civilizations and development, between the government and the governed.

“We will strive for stability in the state, pursue common progress with all indigenous and residents of the state, and rejuvenate with fellow progressives in the South West of the Country for a start.

The group will uphold fairness and justice in the countdown to the political party’s primaries and further establish the ethos of Collectiveness.

Asagunla expressed confidence in the ability of President Tinubu and the APC national leadership to douse political tension ahead of the governorship election.

The Director General added that the AMG was not formed to promote any governorship aspirant but to ensure the State people benefit maximally from the federal government under President Bola Tinubu.