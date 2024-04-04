2024: Support For Aiyedatiwa Will Shortchange Ondo South – Enikuomehin

…Declares support for Wale Oke’s governorship ambition

A former representative of Ondo State in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Benson Enikuomehin, has said allowing the incumbent governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to fly the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will shortchange the people of Ondo South.

Speaking at a news conference in Lagos, Enikuomehin said Governor Aiyedatiwa could only spend a term going by the amendments in the 1999 constitution that says, ”Once you succeed, your boss, you can only spend a term because the constitution talks about two term of eight years”.

He said the ruling party cannot allow a green horn politician to manage the affairs of the state. “Ondo State needs a credible man to manage the affairs of the state to an enviable height.

”Providence has thrown up Aiyedatiwa as the Governor at this moment, and we are not quarrelling with that. Assuming that the providence would allow him to do two terms, it would have been better. We’ll be shortchanged if Aiyedatiwa is allowed to contest.”

Enikuomehin, however, said the former governor, Olusegun Mimiko from Ondo Central spent eight years and was closely followed by late Rotimi Akeredolu, from the Ondo North who spent almost eight years before his death, therefore, the south deserves eight unbroken years.

He said Chief Olusola Oke towered above other aspirants from the Ondo South because of his pedigree.

“Chief Oke is the only one among the aspirants who is not having any political appointment now, and he is financing his campaign. We can not allow a greenhorn to run the state.

“When I listened to Chief Oke’s manifesto and what he promised to do, it’s very extensive, and it shows that he understands what the issues are.

“Chief Olusola Oke can finance his campaign, and he won’t be the one the EFCC will be pursuing after his exit from government.

“Ondo State presently, Olusola Oke has the spread across the state, he also didn’t spend government money but spending his own money, we need credible, intelligence and knowledgeable person like him who knows the state well to be the governor.

“All the men who aspire to be the governor from the both parties are men of honour, but the best among them is Oke. Marrying an Igbo woman will have nothing to do with the politics of the state, he is an elder who has manage is home well.”