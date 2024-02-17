2024 Summer Olympics: Hotels In Paris Hit Bookings 50% Mark

As the world gets set for 2024 Summer Olympics billed to hotel in Paris, France, latest report by Costar shows Paris’ hotel occupancy on the books is already topping 50% for the global event that is few months ahead. Paris’ highest booking levels fall during the weekend of August 2 and 3, with both nights at 59.2%.

At this time last year, the comparable levels for those nights were 5.0% and 4.5%, respectively. The only Olympics date currently below 50% is Sunday, August 11 (46.4%), the night of the closing ceremony. Also of note, the Olympics impact is reflected in hotel bookings across the entire Ilede-France region.

The highest levels are seen on Saturday, August 3 (44.9%) and Sunday, July 28 (43.5%). When looking at the same time last year, bookings for those nights were at just 5.3% and 3.9%, respectively. Paris room rates are forecasted to jump significantly in July and August, especial- ly across the luxury (+8.7%) and upper upscale (+72.7%) classes.

In terms of monthly occupancy levels, August is currently forecasted to surpass last year’s comparable by 9.1%, whereas July is project- ed to fall 0.5% year over year. As noted in this Paris Olympics analysis, previous renditions of the Summer Olympics have had a far greater impact on average daily rate (ADR) than occupancy.