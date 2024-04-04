2024: Stop Dropping Tinubu’s Name, Group Warn APC Aspirants

Ahead of the April 20 governorship primary of All Progressives Congress (APC) to elect a candidate for the party, the Ondo State Organisation for Due Diligence has warned aspirants of the party against dropping the name of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his preferred candidate.

The Secretary of the press group, Mr Samuel Aderinola and its Chairman, Dr Adefemi Babatunde alleged a cabal within the leadership of the APC trying to manipulate the outcome of the direct primary of the party.

Babatunde and Aderinola in a statement said the unnamed political merchants have continued to drop the name of President Tinubu as the one endorsing their aspiration to occupy the Alagbaka government house.

In their statement titled “Ondo 2024: The Cabals are at their devilish mischief again” the group said the political merchants have continued to dangle the personality of the Presidency as the determining factor in the forthcoming primary of the APC in the State.

The group said “Credible intelligence has shown that the head of the cabal, a sitting governor, and their ally in Ondo state have been using the name of President Tinubu to deceive party leaders, aspirants, and the innocent people of Ondo State, to support or step down for a candidate that is being propped up as a Man Friday.

“However, due diligence by us has shown that at no time did President Tinubu authorise the endorsement of any candidate. It is reassuring that the President has continued to insist on the use of direct primary, to produce the most popular and acceptable aspirant as the candidate of the party, and the combustive agenda of these desperados does not bear any semblance of the good democratic ideals of the President.

“It is important to remind these hawks that Ondo State people are democratically sophisticated, and they will circumvent this satanic verse being rehearsed by these elements that will stop at nothing to diminish the enviable democratic records that President Tinubu painstakingly garnered, over some tempestuous political voyages.

“As a democrat that President Tinubu obviously and enviously is, he should call this governor from the east and two members of his cabinet to order, and insist on a level-playing field that will allow Ondo State people in the APC freely choose their desired candidate, and eventually governor, as President Tinubu remains a father to all.

“This is also as anybody that emerges the candidate of the APC, and governor of Ondo State, can always ensure the victory of the APC and President Tinubu in future elections.”

The group said these members of APC have the right to pitch their tent with any aspirant of their choice, however, they should not drop the name of President Tinubu or the presidency to deceive innocent leaders and aspirants of the party.

The group said the name President Tinubu had earned for himself as an unrepentant progressive should not be destroyed by those who wanted to impose their stooge as the next governor of the state.