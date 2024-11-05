2024 State Of States Performance Ranks Ogun Higher On Index A

Share

A leading socioeconomic and civic organisation, BudgIT Research, has adjudged Ogun State higher on the State of States Performance on Index A.

Among the 36 States of the federation, Rivers State tops the list with 0.82, followed by Lagos State, 0.84 as Ogun State came third with 1.48.

The organisation said on its website: “States that rank higher on Index A have comparatively limited dependence on federally distributed revenue for their operations and thus have greater viability if they were to theoretically exist as an independent entity.”

It would be recalled that a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said Ogun State was one of the least dependent on revenue from federation account.

In his reaction to the report over the weekend, Governor Dapo Abiodun, aplauded the feat attained by his administration, adding that it was possible through various policies embarked upon since the inception of the government.

