2024 Should Be Government For The People

After eight consecutive years of maladministration, Nigerians expect a whiff of fresh air from the nascent regime of President Bola Tinubu. Government is about the people and not the same as a political campaign which ended the day a new leader was sworn in.

The past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari promised so much but failed woefully to unite the country and meet the desires of compatriots. He handed over a completely traumatised and divided huge population to his successor.

Excuses will not suffice. The year 2024, which was ushered in early today, will further prove to Nigerians if their president and his predecessor have so much in common. It is in the interest of Tinubu to shake off everything about the past and face the people and the future.

The Federal Government must not tax the poor to death in the bid to run the economy. Those who ruined the country cannot continue to feed fat on the people.

They are known and if the law is so lenient with them to create accommodation in the prison yard instead of maximum penalty, there could be a way to make them refund some of their loot. The import is that Tinubu must find a way round corruption in high and low places.

From the local government councils to the states, so much could be saved by insisting on service to the people as a benchmark for relevance. The leader must also blaze the trail. Since the economy revolves around oil, the refineries must come back to life.

Recently, there were reports that the Port Harcourt refinery will finally become fully operational in the next few months after years of Turn Around Maintenance. Even animals will find it difficult to understand why an oil producing country does not have refineries to handle petroleum products.

The foreign exchange spent on importation of fuel is enough to create paradise across all states of the federation. We expect Tinubu to crash the pump price of petroleum products this year.

That is the first step towards restoring the cost of living which has shot up primarily on account of last May’s fuel price hike announced by the President on his inauguration. Palliatives are worthless when the poor have no hope for tomorrow.

Experience shows that those who supervise the hand outs, indeed come out richer. The naira has become a curse; at least, that is what it means to the hungry. Under Buhari, even top members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) blamed the scarcity of the nation’s currency on the former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Today, Emefiele is no longer at the helm of affairs of the apex bank and yet the naira still remains very elusive to millions of people. This shows that Tinubu’s Economic Team needs to sit up. There is no difference between the previous era and now.

The people are neither dumb nor blind. Tinubu promised to enthrone a better society, irrespective of ethnic, religious and geographically. He did not show much of that in 2023.

His appointments followed the Buhari pattern, favouring one part of the system more than the others. The elections are over. Tinubu has grown beyond ‘Jagaban’ and ‘Asiwaju’. He is now the undisputed Father of the Nation. The breadwinner of the family always works towards uplifting his entire household. A good leader must show malice towards none.

Things can get better only if the welfare of the people becomes priority. All the moribund industries cannot be revived in one day but beyond propaganda, some will be restored. What matters is the will to think outside the box.

The Federal Government has not thought about sports and what can be achieved through that sector. With huge allocation to sports, a large percentage of the security challenge will be addressed. With first class facilities in all 774 local government areas, the crime rate will go down.

When idle young men and women are let loose by the society, banditry and insurgency, stand to gain. Equip them, the story will be different. The best footballers in Africa, male and female, are Nigerians. They are worth billions in naira.

Imagine the volume of remittances that would follow if government policies were directed towards raising more Victor Osimhens, Asisat Oshoalas, Hakeem Olajuwons and Anthony Joshuas. Unfortunately, politicians would prefer to keep youthful citizens as thugs.

Hope is not lost completely. The president still has more than three years ahead of him to prove that he is truly cut out to bring back Nigeria, beyond personal ambitions.

In order to do this, Tinubu must return smiles to the faces of the people. The test begins in 2024. While we wish President Tinubu all the best, we also want to wish Nigerians a happy and prosperous New Year.