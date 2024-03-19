2024: Shelve Your Ambition, It’s Ondo South’s Turn, APC chieftain Tells Aiyedatiwai Ky

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Sola Olatunji, has called on the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to shelve his ambition of contesting the forthcoming state governorship election in order not to reduce the tenure of the Southern zone of the state.

Olatunji, who is from Erekiti in Okitipupa Local Government of the state said in a statement he made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Tuesday that if Aiyedatiwa contests and wins the next election, he will constitutionally not be fit to contest for a second term, saying, such situation will prevent the zone from having its own eight years like other zones.

According to him, “there is a clear difference between four and eight years. It is heartlessness and sheer wickedness for anyone to jeopardize the collective interest of Ondo South people for personal aggrandizement.

“Other zones (Central and North) have utilized their chances of eight years each, and it is the turn of the people of Ondo South to produce a governor for eight unbroken years in order to maximize our opportunity.

“Anything contrary to this will only yield protest votes from the people of Ondo South who will naturally feel marginalized.

“In the interest of the whole senatorial district and the Party, the Governor should shelve his ambition. To avoid a repeat of the Bayelsa episode in Ondo State, the Governor is requested to clear his name amidst the certificate scandal already in the public domain”.

Olatunji also said that Governor Aiyedatiwa’s show of lack of empathy for his late boss while he was sick till his burial, was a clear sign of treachery.

“Entrusting the ship of the state in the hands of such character poses a great threat to the sanity and moral standards of our State and Party”, he said.

He therefore submitted that “the Ondo Southerners are politically savvy people who will not sacrifice their collective interest on the altar of selfishness and ego”.