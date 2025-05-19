2024: Shell Reports 122% Increase In Oil Spills In Nigeria

Share

Shell Plc has reported a 122% increase in oil spill incidents in Nigeria in 2024 through its local subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), which operates the SPDC Joint Venture.

According to Shell’s 2024 Annual Report and Accounts, seen by New Telegraph on Monday, SPDC recorded 20 operational spill incidents involving more than 100 kilograms of crude oil in 2024—up from 9 such incidents in 2023.

The report attributed the sharp rise to an increase in pipeline failures, largely due to factory defects in a locally manufactured clamp used for pipeline repairs following the removal of illegal connections.

Additionally, the volume of operational oil and oil product spills surged to 0.37 thousand tonnes in 2024, compared to 0.005 thousand tonnes in the previous year. Notably, 89% of the 2024 spill volume was linked to two major incidents—one onshore along the Trans Niger Pipeline and the other offshore at a terminal loading buoy.

Shell further disclosed that about 81% of all crude oil spill incidents over 100 kilograms in 2024 were the result of illegal third-party activities. The volume of crude oil spilled due to theft and sabotage stood at 2.0 thousand tonnes from 84 incidents, compared to 1.4 thousand tonnes from 139 incidents in 2023. Despite the increase in volume, the decline in the number of incidents reflects improved effectiveness of SPDC’s anti-theft measures.

The report stated:

“In 2024, SPDC JV continued on-ground surveillance of its operational areas, including pipeline networks, to reduce third-party interference and ensure prompt detection and response to spills.

“Regular surveillance flights and drone deployments were carried out to monitor high-risk segments of the pipeline, enhance security, and detect any new spills or illegal activities.

“SPDC JV also advanced its anti-theft protection mechanisms, including the installation of cages, anti-theft nuts, and enhanced CCTV and network systems on key infrastructure such as wellheads and manifolds. These measures continue to serve as a deterrent and improve emergency response capabilities.”

Shell added that SPDC JV worked closely with government security agencies in 2024 to sustain surveillance and tackle sabotage activities, particularly along critical pipeline routes and within its operational zones.

